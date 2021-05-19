France floats possibility of U.N. resolution on Israel, Gaza - diplomats

France floats possibility of U.N. resolution on Israel, Gaza - diplomatsReuters | New York | Updated: 19-05-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 01:11 IST
France floated the possibility of pushing for a U.N. Security Council resolution on the violence between Israel and Palestinian militants during a private meeting of the 15-member body on Tuesday, diplomats said.
The French mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
