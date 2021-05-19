Left Menu

Kenyan Deputy High Commissioner's son takes jab at COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi

Kenya's Deputy High Commissioner Irene Achieng Oloo accompanied her son as he received his first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 01:40 IST
Kenya's Deputy High Commissioner Irene Achieng Oloo (right) with son . Image Credit: ANI

Kenya's Deputy High Commissioner Irene Achieng Oloo accompanied her son as he received his first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Tuesday.

The foreign diplomat came with her 25-year-old son to the vaccination center at a government school in Malviya Nagar. Aam Admi Party MLA Somnath Bharti was present at the vaccination centre.

"The Kenya High Commission is overjoyed and the preparation is excellent. We had a little difficulty in booking an appointment but finally got it," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

