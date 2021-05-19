Left Menu

Planned Parenthood sues Texas city over abortion ban

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lubbock over an abortion ban voters approved earlier this month. Planned Parenthood says in the lawsuit that the "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance will infringe on women's constitutional right to seek an abortion.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 01:45 IST
Planned Parenthood sues Texas city over abortion ban

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lubbock over an abortion ban voters approved earlier this month.

Planned Parenthood says in the lawsuit that the "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance will infringe on women's constitutional right to seek an abortion. The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The complaint came on the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court said it would take up a major challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. In that case, Mississippi seeks to revive a Republican-backed state law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

In Lubbock, voters on May 1 passed the ordinance banning abortion with nearly 63% of electors approving it. The city, home to some 260,000 people, was the 25th such "sanctuary city" - all but two in Texas - to have banned abortions in the last two years. The ban will take effect on June 1.

Planned Parenthood's lawsuit said that women's reproductive care needs are underserved in the Lubbock area. According to the lawsuit, Planned Parenthood has so far provided only medication abortions at a clinic it opened last year in Lubbock. The nearest Planned Parenthood clinic that provides a wider range of abortions is 300 miles away in Fort Worth, the lawsuit said. The Lubbock ordinance bans abortion in all cases except when a woman's life is in danger. It also allows any private citizen of Texas and also the family member of any woman who has an abortion to sue the provider or anyone who assisted.

Abortion fights at the local level have heated up since the Supreme Court attained a 6-3 conservative majority under former President Donald Trump. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion would be governed by state and local law. The Texas legislature this month approved five bills restricting abortion - including one that would ban abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks in some pregnancies.

Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign those bills into law in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Laporta plans to announce changes at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said changes are imminent at the club as they approach the end of a disappointing season. Barca can at best finish third in La Liga this term, having seen their former forward Luis Suarez fire Atletico M...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on weak telecom stocks despite strong retail earnings

U.S. stocks ended down on Tuesday, slumping on a sharp decline in telecom stocks and weak housing starts data that overshadowed better-than-expected earnings from Walmart and Home Depot. ATT Inc shed 5.8, among the biggest percentage declin...

Two pistols, 11 bullets recovered in J-K's Poonch

Two pistols and eleven bullets were recovered during joint operation of Army and Jammu Kashmir police in Mahra village of Surankote in Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. While speaking to ANI, officials sources said that an operati...

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon in talks to buy MGM movie studio; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Wrexham soccer club gets Hollywood series chronicling actor takeoverHollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are turning their surprise purchase of Welsh soccer team Wrexh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021