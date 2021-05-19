Kenya Deputy High Commissioner's son takes jab at COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi
Kenya's Deputy High Commissioner Irene Achieng Oloo accompanied her son as he received his first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 02:03 IST
Kenya's Deputy High Commissioner Irene Achieng Oloo accompanied her son as he received his first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Tuesday.
The foreign diplomat came with her 25-year-old son to the vaccination center at a government school in Malviya Nagar. Aam Admi Party MLA Somnath Bharti was present at the vaccination centre.
"The Kenya High Commission is overjoyed and the preparation is excellent. We had a little difficulty in booking an appointment but finally got it," she said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Malviya Nagar
- Kenya
- Somnath Bharti
ALSO READ
Delhi records minimum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius
Delhi government will extend financial help of Rs 5,000 to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers who have been hit by lockdown: Kejriwal.
Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea against GNCTD Amendment Act which increases powers of LG.
Plea to increase cremation, burial sites in national capital: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand
Delhi CM announces free ration for 2 months, Rs 5,000 to each autorickshaw drivers