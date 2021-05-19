Left Menu

Lebanese president seeks to avert crisis with Gulf over minister's comments

"Those countries of love, friendship and fraternity, they brought us Islamic State," he told Al Hurra without naming them. Wehbe said on Tuesday his comments had been misrepresented and President Michel Aoun, like Wehbe a Maronite Christian and also an ally of Hezbollah, said the minister's comments were his "personal opinion" and praised "brotherly" ties with the Gulf.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 03:23 IST
Lebanese president seeks to avert crisis with Gulf over minister's comments

Lebanon's president said on Tuesday that critical comments made by the foreign minister about Gulf states did not reflect official policy, seeking to avoid further strain on ties with countries that have been Lebanon's allies and donors. Mired in its worst economic crisis since a 1975-1990 civil war, Lebanon has lost the financial backing of wealthy Sunni Muslim Gulf states, which resent the rising influence of Hezbollah, a Lebanese group backed by regional rival Shi'ite Iran.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe stoked tensions in a television interview on Monday, when he appeared to blame Gulf nations for the rise of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. "Those countries of love, friendship and fraternity, they brought us Islamic State," he told Al Hurra without naming them.

Wehbe said on Tuesday his comments had been misrepresented and President Michel Aoun, like Wehbe a Maronite Christian and also an ally of Hezbollah, said the minister's comments were his "personal opinion" and praised "brotherly" ties with the Gulf. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain summoned Lebanon's envoys to their countries over the remarks. Riyadh handed a memorandum of what were described as Wehbe's "offences" and the UAE foreign ministry called his comments "derogatory and racist".

Kuwait denounced Wehbe's remarks calling them "gravely abusive", while Bahrain called them "offensive", both adding that the remarks contradict the fraternal relations that ties the GCC states with Lebanon. The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council asked Wehbe to make a formal apology to Gulf states.

Lebanese politicians also criticised Wehbe. Saad al-Hariri, the Sunni prime minister-designate now trying to form a Cabinet and whose family's wealth was built up in Saudi Arabia, said Arab support was vital.

"As if the crises that the country is drowning in and the boycott it is suffering from are not enough," he said. Crushed by debt, Lebanon's economy has imploded, sending its currency into a tailspin. A massive blast at Beirut port last August added to its woes, prompting the last government to resign. It is now acting in a caretaker role.

Politicians in the fractious, sectarian system are still squabbling over new appointments. Western donors, led by France, which also previously bailed out Lebanon, want a cabinet of technocrats before releasing aid.

Hariri, who like his assassinated father has led several cabinets, has yet to announce a new line-up in a country where the prime minister should be a Sunni, the speaker of parliament a Shi'ite and president a Christian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Kolesnikov breaks 50m back world record, Peaty defends Euro title

Russias Kliment Kolesnikov broke his own 50m backstroke world record at the European swimming championships on Tuesday as Britains Olympic champion Adam Peaty took his fourth successive 100m breaststroke gold. Kolesnikov touched out in 23.8...

Senate Democrat proposes $52 billion for U.S. chips production, R&D

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled revised bipartisan legislation late Tuesday to approve 52 billion to significantly boost U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years.The emergency funding proposal wil...

4 killed in dust storm in Pakistan

At least four people were killed in roof collapse incidents after a dust storm followed by light rain hit parts of Karachi on Tuesday evening, caused due to the influence of the cyclone system in southern Pakistans vicinity. The districts i...

Israel not requesting US military support in Gaza Operation

Washington US, May 19 ANISputnik Israel has not asked the US for any additional support for its operations against Palestinians amid the ongoing military conflict, the Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.They Israel h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021