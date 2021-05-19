BSF foils infiltration bid in J-K's Samba, arrests Pakistani intruder

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on late Tuesday evening foiled an infiltration bid and arrested a Pakistani intruder . The BSF jawans fired at the intruder after he tried to enter the Indian border near Samba sector, resulting in a bullet injury to the intruder, officials said.

Dr Chander Mohan (Medical Officer, Vijaypur Hospital, Samba) told ANI, "A Pakistani intruder was injured after BSF jawans fired him. The intruder came closer to the International Border in the Samba sector. The intruder was then brought to the hospital." "The name of the intruder who is injured is Asif and he belongs to Pakistan's Lahore. For better treatment, he is referred to a Jammu hospital", he said.

More details areawaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)