U.S. condemns Erdogan comments on Jewish people as anti-Semitic

U.S. condemns Erdogan comments on Jewish people as anti-SemiticReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 04:30 IST
The United States on Tuesday strongly condemned recent comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the Jewish people as anti-Semitic, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
"We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence," Price said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ned Price
- Tayyip Erdogan
- The United States
- Jewish
- Turkish
- Price
- Erdogan
- State
- anti-Semitic
ALSO READ
Petrol price up 15 paise, diesel 18 paise after over two-week hiatus
Erdogan's nationalist ally prepares draft Turkish constitution
North Indian bulk tea cos may see financial contraction due wage hike, lower prices in FY22
EU carbon price hits record 50 euros per tonne on route to climate target
EU carbon price hits record above 50 euros per tonne