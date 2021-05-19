U.S. says will keep pushing Canada, Mexico on specific trade issues

U.S. says will keep pushing Canada, Mexico on specific trade issuesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 06:15 IST
The United States will continue to raise concerns about specific trade issues with Mexico and Canada, a senior U.S. trade official said on Tuesday after the first minister-level talks on the new North American trade agreement.
Washington was reiterating its concerns over Canada's dairy tariff-rate quotas, and wanted to see a "little more progress" in Mexico on implementation of express shipments provisions under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- U.S.
- Mexico
- Washington
- Canada
- North American
ALSO READ
Mexico marks end of last indigenous revolt with apology
Mexico City Mayor confirms death of 15 people in metro overpass collapse
ANALYSIS-Diplomatic dance or standoff? N.Korea and U.S. tread cautious line
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 13 dead
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 15 dead