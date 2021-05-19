U.S. says will keep pushing Canada, Mexico on specific trade issues

The United States will continue to raise concerns about specific trade issues with Mexico and Canada, a senior U.S. trade official said on Tuesday after the first minister-level talks on the new North American trade agreement.

Washington was reiterating its concerns over Canada's dairy tariff-rate quotas, and wanted to see a "little more progress" in Mexico on implementation of express shipments provisions under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, the official said.

