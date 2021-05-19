China appoints new foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong -Xinhua

China appoints new foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong -XinhuaReuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 06:47 IST
China has appointed Liu Guangyuan as the new Chinese foreign ministry's commissioner in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Liu replaces Xie Feng in the role, the report said without elaborating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- China
- Chinese
- Xinhua news agency
ALSO READ
Hong Kong pauses plan to force COVID-19 vaccines on migrant maids
Energy leads Hong Kong stocks higher on pandemic recovery signs
SpiceJet airlifts 2,450 oxygen concentrators from Nanjing, Hong Kong
Hong Kong stocks inch up as financial, energy shares firm ahead of China's reopening
Hong Kongers increase activity in weak London property market