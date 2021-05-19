Left Menu

China appoints new foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong -Xinhua

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 06:47 IST
China appoints new foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong -Xinhua

China has appointed Liu Guangyuan as the new Chinese foreign ministry's commissioner in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Liu replaces Xie Feng in the role, the report said without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress, but Republicans resist

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

Finance Ministry releases Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 states for providing grant to rural local bodies

The Union Finance Ministry, on the recommendation of the Panchayati Raj Ministry, released Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 states for providing grant to rural local bodies. The spread of COVID-19 pandemic in different parts of the country has recent...

China reports 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 22 a day earlier

China reported 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 18, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday.The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infe...

Maharashtra: 3 people including Gram Sevak defrauded Gram Panchayat using forged documents

A case has emerged wherein three people including a Gram Sevak have been accused of making forged documents. As per the police official, the prime accused is absconding.While speaking on the matter to ANI, Nashik Rural SP, Sachin Patil said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021