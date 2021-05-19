Athletics-Felix dominates 400m, runs fastest time in nearly four years
The 35-year-old is looking to make her fifth Olympic Games this summer and is expected to bid for the 200m and 400m when the trials are held in Eugene, Oregon next month. Felix was followed home by fellow American Jessica Beard (51.31 seconds) and Jamaica's Chrisann Gordon-Powell (51.42).Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 08:21 IST
American sprinter Allyson Felix breezed to victory in the 400m at the USA Track & Field Open in Texas on Tuesday, finishing in 50.88 seconds for her best performance in the event since July 2017. The 35-year-old is looking to make her fifth Olympic Games this summer and is expected to bid for the 200m and 400m when the trials are held in Eugene, Oregon next month.
Felix was followed home by fellow American Jessica Beard (51.31 seconds) and Jamaica's Chrisann Gordon-Powell (51.42). Felix has won nine Olympic medals including six gold, making her America's most decorated female track athlete.
