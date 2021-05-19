Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests 21-yr-old for extorting money from girls

A 21-year-old man has been arrested from Nehtaur in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor for allegedly extorting money from girls and threatening to defame them with inappropriate videos, Delhi Police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 09:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A 21-year-old man has been arrested from Nehtaur in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor for allegedly extorting money from girls and threatening to defame them with inappropriate videos, Delhi Police said. A case under Section 387 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act has been registered in this regard.

A complaint was received at Alipur police station, Delhi from the complainant alleging that her daughter, 13 years, accepted a friend request of an unknown person on Instagram. The police recovered a mobile phone used in the crime from the accused.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North District, Delhi, said the accused, Md. Aamir was learning work at a Saloon, Nehtaur, used to make friendship on Instagram with unknown girls. "He (Aamir) represents himself from a very good family. Thereafter, he lures girls to send their naked videos. He himself saves the naked video of girls on his mobile. After that, he starts threatening and extorting money from innocent girls on the pretext that he would viral their nude video on social media," Singh said. (ANI)

