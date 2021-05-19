Russian swimmer Kolesnikov lowers 50 back world record again

Russian swimmer Kolesnikov lowers 50 back world record againPTI | Budapest | Updated: 19-05-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 09:56 IST
For the second consecutive day, Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke.
The 20-year-old Kolesnikov clocked 23.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the European Championships on Tuesday.
That was 0.13 faster than his previous record set in the semifinals a day earlier, when he became the first man to break the 24-seconds mark. He first set the record of 24.00 at the last Euros in Glasgow three years ago.
The 50 back is not an Olympic event.
