Russian swimmer Kolesnikov lowers 50 back world record again

For the second consecutive day, Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke.

The 20-year-old Kolesnikov clocked 23.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the European Championships on Tuesday.

That was 0.13 faster than his previous record set in the semifinals a day earlier, when he became the first man to break the 24-seconds mark. He first set the record of 24.00 at the last Euros in Glasgow three years ago.

The 50 back is not an Olympic event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)