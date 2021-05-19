Left Menu

Indore: Health officer's driver held for black marketing Remdesivir

Police on Monday arrested the driver of Indore's District Health Officer for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-05-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 10:23 IST
Indore: Health officer's driver held for black marketing Remdesivir
Accused of black marketing Remdesivir, Punit Agrawal, arrested by Indore Police. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Police on Monday arrested the driver of Indore's District Health Officer for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19. "The accused has been identified as Punit Agrawal and two vials of Remdesivir have also been seized from his possession," Vijay Nagar Police Station officer Tehzeeb Qazi told ANI.

"The accused sold the injections at Rs 15,000 each," Qazi said. Qazi further informed that the vehicle belongs to a private travel agency which was hired by Dr Poornima Gadariya, an official of the Indore Health Department, as a taxi.

"The accused, during the investigation, has informed that he had acquired the injections from his acquaintance," Qazi added. A case has been registered against the driver and an investigation into the matter is underway.

According to official data, there are 82,967 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Peaky Blinders Season 6 updates: Cast, filming, plot & everything we know

Peaky Blinders Season 6 filming finally has started for the episodes in January this year. Fans are enthusiastically waiting to see what happens to Tommy Shelbys. Fans were earlier excited after knowing about Peaky Blinders Season 7, but l...

Baghpat administration conducts survey after list of COVID deaths in village goes viral

After a list of the deceased in Lumbh village of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media, the district administration has started looking into the claim of over 35 deaths in the last one month, majorly with Covid-19 sym...

Indian navy searches for 77 missing from barge sunk by cyclone

Indian navy ships and aircraft scoured waters off the financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday for 77 workers missing from a barge that sank after a powerful cyclone barrelled into the countrys west coast this week. Driving waves of up to 25 f...

Leslie Odom Jr joins 'Knives Out 2'

Academy Award-nominated actor Leslie Odom Jr is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the Knives Out sequel.The One Night in Miami... star joins fellow newcomers Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021