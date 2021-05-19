Left Menu

Amid drought, Taiwan plans more water curbs for chip hub Hsinchu

Taiwan will step up water usage curbs from June 1 for the major chip-making hub of Hsinchu in a battle on islandwide drought, should there be no significant rain by month-end, the government said on Wednesday. The economy ministry said it would raise the drought level to its highest if there was not enough rainfall.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 10:51 IST
Amid drought, Taiwan plans more water curbs for chip hub Hsinchu
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Taiwan will step up water usage curbs from June 1 for the major chip-making hub of Hsinchu in a battle on islandwide drought, should there be no significant rain by month-end, the government said on Wednesday.

The economy ministry said it would raise the drought level to its highest if there was not enough rainfall. The red alert status would require companies in the Hsinchu science park to trim water usage by 17%. The world's largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), is located in Hsinchu.

Taiwan is in the midst of its worst drought in more than half a century after no typhoons directly hit the island last year. This year rainfall has also been low and the outlook is not optimistic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Incumbent Philadelphia prosecutor Larry Krasner wins primary

Progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner survived a challenge in the Democratic primary that pit his progressive reforms against growing concern over a rising tide of homicides and gun crimes.Many pundits nationally saw the ...

Peaky Blinders Season 6 updates: Cast, filming, plot & everything we know

Peaky Blinders Season 6 filming finally has started for the episodes in January this year. Fans are enthusiastically waiting to see what happens to Tommy Shelbys. Fans were earlier excited after knowing about Peaky Blinders Season 7, but l...

Baghpat administration conducts survey after list of COVID deaths in village goes viral

After a list of the deceased in Lumbh village of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media, the district administration has started looking into the claim of over 35 deaths in the last one month, majorly with Covid-19 sym...

Indian navy searches for 77 missing from barge sunk by cyclone

Indian navy ships and aircraft scoured waters off the financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday for 77 workers missing from a barge that sank after a powerful cyclone barrelled into the countrys west coast this week. Driving waves of up to 25 f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021