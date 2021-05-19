Left Menu

Zoo attendant mauled to death by tigress

A 35-year-old zoo attendant was mauled to death by a Royal Bengal tigress at the Biological Park here, an official said.Poulash Karmakar, a native of Dhekiajuli in Assams Lakhimpur district was killed by the tigress when he was entering her cage to clean the water pond on Tuesday, zoo curator Raya Flago said.The incident occurred at 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 19-05-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 10:59 IST
Zoo attendant mauled to death by tigress

A 35-year-old zoo attendant was mauled to death by a Royal Bengal tigress at the Biological Park here, an official said.

Poulash Karmakar, a native of Dhekiajuli in Assam's Lakhimpur district was killed by the tigress when he was entering her cage to clean the water pond on Tuesday, zoo curator Raya Flago said.

''The incident occurred at 2.30 pm on Tuesday. I was informed of the incident by one of our animal attendants. When I reached the zoo along with a doctor and other staff, Karmakar was already dead. He was found bleeding from the face,'' Flago said.

''There are three gates that lead to the cage and all of them were left open. We are assuming that this led to the tigress attacking the zoo attendant,'' Flago said, adding that a police investigation has been launched in the case.

Itanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kamdam Sikom informed that a case of unnatural death has been lodged at the police station here and the body of the deceased had been sent for post mortem at R K Mission Hospital.

''Police did not see anything suspicious and it seems to be a case of negligence as per preliminary investigation,'' Sikom said, adding, the body would be handed over to the family members on Wednesday after post mortem.

'Chippi' the Royal Bengal tigress, who mauled Karmakar to death was rescued as an orphan along with another 'Ipra' when they were around eight months old from Anini in Dibang Valley district. They were shifted to the Biological Park in 2013 and staying in the zoo since then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stockholm concert venue renamed in tribute to DJ Avicii

A concert and sports venue in Stockholm has been renamed Avicii Arena in tribute to one of Swedens most successful musical exports, DJ Tim Bergling, who took his own life in 2018 aged 28. Bergling, who used the stage name Avicii, shot to in...

Incumbent Philadelphia prosecutor Larry Krasner wins primary

Progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner survived a challenge in the Democratic primary that pit his progressive reforms against growing concern over a rising tide of homicides and gun crimes.Many pundits nationally saw the ...

Peaky Blinders Season 6 updates: Cast, filming, plot & everything we know

Peaky Blinders Season 6 filming finally has started for the episodes in January this year. Fans are enthusiastically waiting to see what happens to Tommy Shelbys. Fans were earlier excited after knowing about Peaky Blinders Season 7, but l...

Baghpat administration conducts survey after list of COVID deaths in village goes viral

After a list of the deceased in Lumbh village of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media, the district administration has started looking into the claim of over 35 deaths in the last one month, majorly with Covid-19 sym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021