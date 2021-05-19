Left Menu

COVID-19: Adequate tests being conducted, positivity rate coming down in Telangana, says health director

Telangana Director of Public health G Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said adequate COVID-19 tests are being conducted in the state and asserted that the positivity rate is also coming down.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:20 IST
COVID-19: Adequate tests being conducted, positivity rate coming down in Telangana, says health director
Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health for Telangana state. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Director of Public health G Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said adequate COVID-19 tests are being conducted in the state and asserted that the positivity rate is also coming down. Giving a clarification on the Telangana High Court's observations that the state government is not conducting a sufficient number of COVID-19 tests, the health director said: "if adequate tests are not being conducted then how is the number of COVID-19 positive cases dropping each day."

"Why is that the Telangana state's positivity rate has come down, why is that the number of hospital admission has come down, and how is the state recording more number of discharges?" he asked. He said that Telangana has been very proactive and has been behaving in a very strategic manner in regards to controlling the COVID-19 situation.

"Now, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is advising to conduct more Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) while in Telangana we have been focusing more on RAT for many months now as we know the importance of getting early result in a pandemic situation," the health director added. He further said that the state government has initiated a house to house survey nearly about two weeks back which the Central government has recently mentioned in their new COVID-19 guidelines.

"Till date from commencement of vaccination drive across the country from January 16, Telangana had received nearly about 57,30,220 doses of vaccine from the government of India including both Covaxin and Covishield. Today, we are left with 1,86,780 doses including both Covaxin and Covishield. While 50,000 doses are of Covaxin, the rest are for Covishield," Rao said. He also mentioned that the vaccination drive in the state had been halted due to inadequate stock of Covaxin and extension of the time period between two doses of Covishield vaccine.

"The vaccination drive is stopped for time being for two reasons, the time gap has been increased by the Central Government for administering the second dose of Covishield vaccine from 6 weeks to 12 weeks and accordingly there are no eligible persons for taking the second jab," Rao said, adding that the state is only left with 50,000 doses of Covaxin while, the beneficiaries are around 3,50,000 people, till the end of May. "So we are waiting to receive more vaccine doses from the Centre and as and when the state receives the doses from the central government, the vaccination drive will immediately be resumed, " he added.

On the vaccination drive for the age group of 18 years to 44 years, he said that though the state had received 4.9 lakh vaccine doses of both Covishield and Covaxin, it has about 1.9 crore beneficiaries in this age group. "The state cannot go ahead with this much number of vaccines. The available stock can run out in about a few days and then we have to wait of weeks or even months to make the next procurement, which is not ideal," he said. He further said that the Telangana Government is planning to go for a global tender to procure vaccines and added that the state task force committee lead by the KT Rama Rao is now coordinating with the companies to get more vaccines.

Telangana reported 3,982 new COVID-19 cases, 5,186 recoveries, and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. With the addition of fresh infections, the total tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the state currently stands at 5,36,766 including 4,85,644 recoveries and 3,012 deaths. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 48,110. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stockholm concert venue renamed in tribute to DJ Avicii

A concert and sports venue in Stockholm has been renamed Avicii Arena in tribute to one of Swedens most successful musical exports, DJ Tim Bergling, who took his own life in 2018 aged 28. Bergling, who used the stage name Avicii, shot to in...

Incumbent Philadelphia prosecutor Larry Krasner wins primary

Progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner survived a challenge in the Democratic primary that pit his progressive reforms against growing concern over a rising tide of homicides and gun crimes.Many pundits nationally saw the ...

Peaky Blinders Season 6 updates: Cast, filming, plot & everything we know

Peaky Blinders Season 6 filming finally has started for the episodes in January this year. Fans are enthusiastically waiting to see what happens to Tommy Shelbys. Fans were earlier excited after knowing about Peaky Blinders Season 7, but l...

Baghpat administration conducts survey after list of COVID deaths in village goes viral

After a list of the deceased in Lumbh village of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media, the district administration has started looking into the claim of over 35 deaths in the last one month, majorly with Covid-19 sym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021