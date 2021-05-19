Left Menu

Delhi CM to chair COVID-19 review meeting today

Amid concerns of a third wave of COVID-19 in the country Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level review meeting at 12 noon today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:40 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid concerns of a third wave of COVID-19 in the country Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level review meeting at 12 noon today. According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Chief Secretary will also be present in the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a new COVID variant detected in Singapore is said to be deadly for children and may bring in the third wave in the country. Although, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim over 'new Singapore COVID-19 variant', has been strongly refuted by the Singapore government and the Indian Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Puri asserted that "there are no flights coming in from Singapore, there is no bubble, only Vande Bharat." Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday said that there is no truth in the references in reports in a section of Indian media about the presence of a new variant of coronavirus in the country, adding that there is no "Singapore variant".

Meanwhile, Delhi continued to see a drop in COVID-19 cases with the city seeing 4,482 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest number of new cases since April 5 when the metropolis had reported 3,548 new cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

