Left Menu

HC summons hospital dean on Hany Babu's plea for medical aid

Delhi Universitys associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking medical aid for an eye infection which he developed after contracting COVID-19.Babus counsel senior advocate Yug Chaudhry approached a vacation bench comprising Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade, seeking an urgent hearing on the ground that Babu, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, had also developed an eye infection due to black fungus.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:41 IST
HC summons hospital dean on Hany Babu's plea for medical aid

Delhi University's associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking medical aid for an eye infection which he developed after contracting COVID-19.

Babu's counsel senior advocate Yug Chaudhry approached a vacation bench comprising Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade, seeking an urgent hearing on the ground that Babu, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, had also developed an eye infection due to black fungus. Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is a rare but serious infection, which has been found in several COVID-19 patients.

Babu had been admitted to the state-run GT Hospital here and was being treated for COVID-19, but not for the eye infection.

''Hany Babu is suffering from eye infection due to the black fungus. For nine days he suffered in jail,'' advocate Chaudhry told the HC. ''At the moment, he is in the GT Hospital. He is being treated only for COVID-19 and not the eye infection. He may lose his eye sight. He is an academician,'' he said.

The bench then directed the GT Hospital's dean to remain present before the court via video-conferencing at 3 pm on Wednesday. Babu, 55, who was arrested in July last year, was admitted to the government-run J J Hospital last week and later moved to the GT Hospital.

As per his family and lawyer, Babu developed an acute eye infection on May 3, and is yet to receive appropriate medical care.

Last week, Babu's wife Jenny Rowena, said in a press conference that his family was struggling to get information from prison authorities and the NIA, which is conducting a probe into the case, on his health condition.

Babu was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in July 2020.

The Elgar Parishad case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the district.

The Pune police claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

The case was later taken over by the NIA.

Several other activists, including Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao, had been arrested in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore, India chide Indian opposition leader for fanning COVID scare

The Singapore and Indian governments berated a senior Indian opposition politician on Wednesday for fanning a coronavirus scare between their countries, saying his comments were not based on facts and were irresponsible. Delhi Chief Ministe...

PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat and adjoining Union territory of Diu to assess the devastation caused by Cyclone Tauktae.Modi is in Gujarat to review the situation in the sta...

Indian variant's transmissibility edge might be smaller than feared, UK expert says

The transmissibility advantage of the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India might be a little lower than first feared, a leading British epidemiologist said on Wednesday, but vaccines might be less effective at limiting its spread.The...

Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's fresh crypto curbs

Bitcoin tumbled below the 40,000 mark on Wednesday hitting a 3-12 month low and dragging down other digital coins after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving cryptocurrencies.Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021