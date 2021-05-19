UP: Hindu woman files case against Muslim husband under anti-conversion law
During investigation, it was found that the woman used to talk to Khan on phone and the two got married about three months ago.PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 19-05-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 12:43 IST
A Hindu woman has registered a case against her Muslim husband here under Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law, alleging that he hid his identity from her, police said on Wednesday.
Prime facie, the charges under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance seem suspicious, Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Kunwar Gyananjaya Singh said.
However, investigation is underway and the husband is being questioned, he added.
The ASP said the 22-year-old woman, who claims to be a Hindu, lodged a complaint on Tuesday at Visheshwarganj police station alleging that Shahenshah Khan, a resident of Sarkahi village, had forcibly married her describing himself as a Hindu.
The woman also alleged that Khan forced her to have physical relations with him and that two members of his family have been abusing and beating her.
On the basis of the charges, a case was registered under relevant sections of the anti-conversion law and other sections of the IPC, Singh said. During investigation, it was found that the woman used to talk to Khan on phone and the two got married about three months ago. They used to have frequent fights but sorted out their differences, however, the woman made fresh allegations against Khan on Tuesday, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Olympics-Khan looks to bring back Olympics to London if re-elected as mayor
Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra Management Board issues new guidelines for entering pilgrimage sites
Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' gets U/A certificate
Imran Khan govt decides not to compromise on blasphemy law despite European Parliament's calls for review of Pak ties
Imran Khan govt decides not to compromise on blasphemy law despite EU Parliament's calls for review of Pak's GSP's status