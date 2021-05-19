Delhi HC notice to Centre for extension of notice period to public regarding conservation of topsoil, natural resources

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that seeks extension of the notice period to the public, in draft notification 2021, regarding the conservation of topsoil and natural resources until October 31 or such further period till the COVID-19 lockdown subsist. The Bench of Justice, DN Patel, and Justice Jyoti Singh sought response from all the respondents after taking note of the submissions made by Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who appeared for the petitioner and listed the matter for July 16.

"At the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, when most of the states and union territories have imposed lockdown, the intention of the Respondent to change its policy regarding conservation of topsoil and natural resources of the country, by way of issuing draft Notification dated April 22, 2021, is not only questionable but also casts serious apprehension on its timing", petitioner Sanjay Kumar, a practising advocate, states through the plea. The petition, filed by Advocate Nandita Dhar, further states that when freedom of the general public is affected because of imposition of lockdown by states and union territories, issuance of draft notification dealing with a very sensitive issue like conservation and protection of natural resources and topsoil at such a time is not only uncalled but also unwanted.

"As the draft notification is not only directly connected with conservation and protection of topsoil and natural resources, but will also impact the business of lakhs of industries dealing with fly ash. It is essential to extend the time limit for forwarding objections and suggestions on such an issue", the plea states. The petition also seeks direction from the Respondent, to make translated copies of the draft notification available across the country in the official vernacular languages as provided in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

The plea further stated that the court has directed that persons with disabilities are also part of the society, and as such, it is the duty of the Respondent to create such a mechanism where disabled persons, and in particular persons having visual impairments and persons having hearing impairments, shall not only have access to the website of the respondent but also have access to the public documents like the present draft notification. (ANI)

