UP: 3 killed, 2 injured in truck-jeep collision

Three people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a truck and a jeep near Lilapur Bazar on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, police said on Wednesday. Chandrika Prasad Yadav (68), Kapil Dev Yadav (33) and Suresh Chandra Yadav (38) died on the spot in the accident that took place late on Tuesday night in Kotwali Lalganj station area, Superintendent of Police Aakash Tomar said.

Jai Prakash Yadav (22) and Anugraha Narayan Yadav (32) were seriously injured and rushed to the district hospital where the doctors referred them to Prayagraj, he said. All the victims belong to Sarai Mamrej police station area in Prayagraj, the SP said, adding that the truck driver fled leaving the vehicle behind. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

