Case filed against 'miscreants' after video shows cows inside J-K hospital

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-05-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:29 IST
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district have registered a case against “miscreants” after an inquiry revealed that the cows inside a hospital were deliberately huddled inside to malign the image of the administration, officials said on Wednesday.

A 20-second video purportedly of Out Patient Department of district hospital Ramban was circulated on the social media on May 16, showing cattle inside the building. Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Mussarat Islam immediately ordered an inquiry by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) who, in his report on Tuesday, revealed that the video has been surreptitiously shot.

As per the report, the cows were deliberately huddled inside the OPD after breaking the lock of the gate as it was a Sunday to malign the image of the hospital administration.

“The video has been stage-managed by taking advantage of the open main gate in view of the ongoing construction work with the sole objective to mislead the general public and falsely showcase a Covid Care Centre where the entry is totally restricted and manned by a police component round-the-clock,” the CMO said in his report.

Taking note of the inquiry report, the officials said a complaint has been lodged with Ramban police station so that the miscreants who shot the video are booked under the relevant provisions of the law.

