Left Menu

North Macedonia expels Russian diplomat

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:50 IST
North Macedonia expels Russian diplomat
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

North Macedonia is expelling a Russian diplomat, giving them seven days to leave, the foreign ministry said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.

NATO's newest member state did not explain the reason for the decision.

North Macedonia, which joined NATO last year, aims to join the European Union, but the start of accession talks has been blocked by neighbouring Bulgaria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US tips prompt German raids over child abuse images

German authorities searched more than 40 apartments and other buildings in Berlin on Wednesday in connection with the spread of child abuse images, after receiving tips from the US authorities.The German news agency dpa quoted Berlins crimi...

Moroccan minister links Ceuta crossings to Polisario leader's hospitalisation

Morocco was justified in relaxing controls at the border between it and Spains North African enclave of Ceuta in view of Madrids decision to admit a sick Western Sahara independence leader to hospital, a minister in Rabat suggested. Around ...

Tragedy at sea: 22 dead, 65 missing from barge; 186 rescued

At least 22 personnel on board accommodation barge P305 that went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before sinking in the Arabia Sea off Mumbai coast are dead and 65 still missing, a Navy official said on Wednesday.The Navy said its personnel,...

Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto curbs

Bitcoin tumbled below the 40,000 mark on Wednesday to a 3-12 month low and dragged down the prices of other digital coins after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving cryptocurrencies.Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021