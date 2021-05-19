North Macedonia expels Russian diplomat

North Macedonia expels Russian diplomatReuters | Belgrade | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:50 IST
North Macedonia is expelling a Russian diplomat, giving them seven days to leave, the foreign ministry said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.
NATO's newest member state did not explain the reason for the decision.
North Macedonia, which joined NATO last year, aims to join the European Union, but the start of accession talks has been blocked by neighbouring Bulgaria.
