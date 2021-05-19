German family minister resigns after plagiarism accusations

German family minister resigns after plagiarism accusationsReuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:21 IST
German family minister Franziska Giffey offered her resignation on Wednesday, Focus magazine reported.
Giffey had faced criticism over a doctoral dissertation she submitted over a decade ago which turned out to contain plagiarised passages.
There was no immediate response from the ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)