Malaysian VC firms raised $164 mln under a govt funding programme for start-ups

Malaysian VC firms raised $164 mln under a govt funding programme for start-upsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:31 IST
Eight Malaysia-based venture capital firms have raised 676 million ringgit ($163.58 million) under a government funding program for the local start-up industry, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry in a statement said that, 372 million ringgit came from foreign investors, specifically from Hong Kong and South Korea. ($1 = 4.1325 ringgit)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
