Malaysian VC firms raised $164 mln under a govt funding programme for start-ups

Eight Malaysia-based venture capital firms have raised 676 million ringgit ($163.58 million) under a government funding program for the local start-up industry, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry in a statement said that, 372 million ringgit came from foreign investors, specifically from Hong Kong and South Korea. ($1 = 4.1325 ringgit)

