Maharashtra: 2 arrested for poaching chinkara in Pune
Pune | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:39 IST
Two people were arrested for allegedly poaching a chinkara, a protected animal, at a forest in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Wednesday.
The forest team also recovered the carcass of a chinkara (also known as Indian gazelle), a rifle and six cartridges from the poachers on Tuesday night, he said.
During patrolling in the Kalas-Kazad forest area in Indapur circle, the forest department's team spotted some torch lights in the dark.
''The team gave a chase intercepted two people on a motorcycle. During their checking, the blood-soaked carcass of a chinkara was found in a gunny bag which they were carrying,'' Deputy Conservator of Forest (Pune division) Rahul Patil said.
The accused, identified as Mahesh Mane and Dattatray Pawar, were arrested and booked under provisions of the Indian Forest Act and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, he said.
Chinkara is included in the endangered species list.
