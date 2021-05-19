4 held for posing as media persons, selling liquor at hefty prices in south Delhi

Four men were arrested on Wednesday in Delhi's South Extension area for posing as media professionals and allegedly selling liquor at high rates amid the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19, police said.

A case was registered against the accused - Amit Malik (36), Ram Ashish (25), Pawan Kaushik (41) and Mohit Baisoya (21) - at Kotla Mubarakpur police station and 42 beer bottles and 18 bottles of whiskey were recovered from their possession, they said.

Police said that Baisoya, an employee of Delhi Civil Defence, escorted his associates and would allegedly help them in their escape if stopped by the police while supplying liquor. On Tuesday night, when a police team was patrolling in South Extension-1, Head Constable Satender received information that four persons were indulging in selling liquor at hefty prices due to the lockdown, a senior police officer said. According to police, the four men would come in their vehicles to supply liquor to customers near an underpass close to AIIMS gate No. 2. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and the four men were apprehended near AIIMS underpass Ring Road when they arrived at the spot in a car with their liquor supply, the police officer said.

When the police apprehended the accused, Baisoya obstructed police officials in discharge of their duties and tried to escape from the spot. All four of them scuffled with the police and also threatened the team, he said.

A fake media ID card carried by Malik was recovered, police said, adding that he has previously been involved in four cases including that of assault and eve-teasing. A car and three scooters were also recovered, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

