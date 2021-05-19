Left Menu

4 held for posing as media persons, selling liquor at hefty prices in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:40 IST
4 held for posing as media persons, selling liquor at hefty prices in south Delhi

Four men were arrested on Wednesday in Delhi's South Extension area for posing as media professionals and allegedly selling liquor at high rates amid the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19, police said.

A case was registered against the accused - Amit Malik (36), Ram Ashish (25), Pawan Kaushik (41) and Mohit Baisoya (21) - at Kotla Mubarakpur police station and 42 beer bottles and 18 bottles of whiskey were recovered from their possession, they said.

Police said that Baisoya, an employee of Delhi Civil Defence, escorted his associates and would allegedly help them in their escape if stopped by the police while supplying liquor. On Tuesday night, when a police team was patrolling in South Extension-1, Head Constable Satender received information that four persons were indulging in selling liquor at hefty prices due to the lockdown, a senior police officer said. According to police, the four men would come in their vehicles to supply liquor to customers near an underpass close to AIIMS gate No. 2. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and the four men were apprehended near AIIMS underpass Ring Road when they arrived at the spot in a car with their liquor supply, the police officer said.

When the police apprehended the accused, Baisoya obstructed police officials in discharge of their duties and tried to escape from the spot. All four of them scuffled with the police and also threatened the team, he said.

A fake media ID card carried by Malik was recovered, police said, adding that he has previously been involved in four cases including that of assault and eve-teasing. A car and three scooters were also recovered, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese acting FM steps down over remarks on Gulf Arabs, IS

Lebanons acting foreign minister stepped down on Wednesday amid a diplomatic row with Gulf Arab countries after he suggested in a TV interview this week that they had provided backing to extremists, helping the rise of the Islamic State gro...

Austria reopens facilities after 6 months

Restaurants, theaters, cinemas and sports facilities in Austria reopened Wednesday after more than six months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.Hotels in the Alpine nation are also allowed to receive guests as normal again, provide...

US tips prompt German raids over child abuse images

German authorities searched more than 40 apartments and other buildings in Berlin on Wednesday in connection with the spread of child abuse images, after receiving tips from the US authorities.The German news agency dpa quoted Berlins crimi...

Moroccan minister links Ceuta crossings to Polisario leader's hospitalisation

Morocco was justified in relaxing controls at the border between it and Spains North African enclave of Ceuta in view of Madrids decision to admit a sick Western Sahara independence leader to hospital, a minister in Rabat suggested. Around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021