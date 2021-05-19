Left Menu

QUOTES-Top banker Orcel and Santander head to court over disputed CEO offer

A hearing pitting Andrea Orcel against Santander SAN.MC over the withdrawal of an offer to make him chief executive began on Wednesday with the Italian banker and the Spanish bank's chairman Ana Botin both present at the Madrid court. Following are some of the key quotes from the hearing: SANTANDER CHAIRMAN ANA BOTIN "We were negotiating the buyout figure until December, and there were different positions within UBS' board." "The buyout figure was not agreed, the maximum figure was set and the board decided to communicate the appointment on the basis that the overall package would be in line with the market.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:40 IST
QUOTES-Top banker Orcel and Santander head to court over disputed CEO offer
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A hearing pitting Andrea Orcel against Santander SAN.MC over the withdrawal of an offer to make him chief executive began on Wednesday with the Italian banker and the Spanish bank's chairman Ana Botin both present at the Madrid court.

Following are some of the key quotes from the hearing: SANTANDER CHAIRMAN ANA BOTIN

"We were negotiating the buyout figure until December, and there were different positions within UBS' board." "The buyout figure was not agreed, the maximum figure was set and the board decided to communicate the appointment on the basis that the overall package would be in line with the market. But the board did not approve the buyout figure"

"Context is what matters. The opinion of some of the board, or one board member is not the position of the board, not if it's about something important, something which must go to the shareholders. That's how these informal exchanges should be understood. SANTANDER LAWYER JOSE MIGUEL FATAS

"What Orcel is saying now is 'I should be compensated for what I have lost from UBS', which has never been sought in this claim, and this party considers it is not part of the claim."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel developing new show for BBC

BBC has revealed that actor-writer Michaela Coel is working on a new series that may have links to her smash hit and critically-acclaimed series I May Destroy You.The announcement was made by the British broadcaster as it revealed its upcom...

Kotak Mahindra Bk arm buys 74% stake in HKR Roadways for 715 cr

Kotak Special Situations Fund KSSF on Tuesday said it has acquired a 74 per cent stake in HKR Roadways, a non-performing asset for banks, for Rs 715 crore.The consideration paid for HKR, a special purpose vehicle owned by a consortium led b...

Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of affected areas of Gujarat, Diu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. He conducted an aerial survey of areas such as Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva today. He will also hold a review ...

EU court backs Ryanair challenge to KLM, TAP state aid

Europes second-highest court on Wednesday upheld Ryanairs fight against billions of euros in state aid granted to its rivals KLM and TAP but dismissed its challenge to a 10-billion-euro 12.2 billion Spanish fund for virus-hit companies. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021