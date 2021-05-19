Left Menu

Ireland expects most adults to be fully vaccinated by end-September

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:41 IST
Ireland expects most adults to be fully vaccinated by end-September
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Ireland hopes to have the vast majority of its adult population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of September, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

The government's current target is to administer one dose to at least 80% of the population by the end of June.

"We hope to have the vast majority of our adult population vaccinated at least once by the end of June and fully by the end of September," Varadkar told a parliamentary committee.

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese acting FM steps down over remarks on Gulf Arabs, IS

Lebanons acting foreign minister stepped down on Wednesday amid a diplomatic row with Gulf Arab countries after he suggested in a TV interview this week that they had provided backing to extremists, helping the rise of the Islamic State gro...

Austria reopens facilities after 6 months

Restaurants, theaters, cinemas and sports facilities in Austria reopened Wednesday after more than six months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.Hotels in the Alpine nation are also allowed to receive guests as normal again, provide...

US tips prompt German raids over child abuse images

German authorities searched more than 40 apartments and other buildings in Berlin on Wednesday in connection with the spread of child abuse images, after receiving tips from the US authorities.The German news agency dpa quoted Berlins crimi...

Moroccan minister links Ceuta crossings to Polisario leader's hospitalisation

Morocco was justified in relaxing controls at the border between it and Spains North African enclave of Ceuta in view of Madrids decision to admit a sick Western Sahara independence leader to hospital, a minister in Rabat suggested. Around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021