Plea in HC against accused in graft cases being excluded from interim bail by HPC

A plea in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned why accused in corruption cases were excluded from grant of interim bail as per criteria laid down by a high powered committee (HPC) to decongest prisons to prevent spread of COVID-19 in jails.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and the HPC seeking their stand on the petition filed by Sukesh Chandrashekar, arrested in 2017 in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case allegedly involving AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and others.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Chandrashekar, contended that exclusion of undertrial prisoners (UTPs) facing trial under the Prevention of Corruption Act, from the categories of persons eligible for grant of interim bail was ''arbitrary and unreasonable''.

The other categories of exceptions include UTPs facing trial in drug cases or under the POCSO Act, sexual offenders under IPC, those accused of acid attacks and those involved in money laundering, who would undergo imprisonment of more than 7 years if convicted, the petition has said.

The HPC, presently headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi, was set up by the Supreme Court to decongest prisons to prevent spread of COVID-19 in jails.

The plea, filed through advocate Mayank Tripathi, further said that UTPs in murder and attempt to murder cases were eligible for grant of interim bail as per the HPC criteria, but not those who were involved in graft cases and therefore, the committee's decision ''does not reflect any parity or reasonable or rational classification''.

''The exclusion of offenders under the Prevention of Corruption Act, is misplaced in as much as the other offences (apart from the Sexual offences) under the exclusions i.e., MCOCA, NDPS and UAPA provide for additional restrictions for grant of bail in addition to those under the Criminal Procedure code,'' the petition has said.

It has sought removal of the exception clause which excludes those involved in graft cases from being released on interim bail during the pandemic to decongest jails.

Chandrashekhar was arrested in 2017 by the police.

A charge sheet was filed by the police before the trial court in the case on July 14, 2017, alleging that Dhinakaran and Chandrashekar had conspired to bribe EC officials to get the 'two leaves' symbol for their party.

The police have also included in the charge sheet allegations of forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine, possessing a forged document, intending to use it as genuine and criminal conspiracy.

Chandrashekar was arrested for allegedly taking money from Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials to get the AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran, also chargesheeted by the police, was arrested on April 25, 2018 after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe EC officials for the symbol.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, who represented the assembly segment.

The EC had frozen the AIADMK's symbol after the two factions-one led by Dhinakaran's aunt Sasikala and the other by former chief minister O Panneerselvam-staked a claim to it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)