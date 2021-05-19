Left Menu

Plea to treat ration dealers as front line workers: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:49 IST
Ration dealers under the public distribution system should also be considered as front line workers, a plea has urged the Delhi High Court which on Wednesday sought the Delhi government's stand on the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its response to the plea which has contended that since ration dealers have public dealing on a day-to-day basis, they should be considered as 'front line essential workers'.

''All the benefits of front line workers should also be given to them (ration dealers), including but not limited to insurance in case of death and coverage of medical expenses.

''In addition, the supply of essential items like masks and sanitizers should also be provided to them to perform their duties properly and safely,'' the petition, moved by the Delhi Ration Dealers Union and some fair price shop owners, has said. The plea, filed through advocates Yash Aggarwal and Chitrakshi, has also sought deployment of civil defense volunteers for managing the crowd and ensuring social distancing outside their shops.

