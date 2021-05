BRIEF-Santander's Botin says Orcel's appintment as CEO never took place

Santander Chairman Ana Botin Tells Court: * ORCEL'S APPOINTMENT AS SANTANDER CEO NEVER TOOK PLACE, CONTRACT WAS NEVER FULFILLED

* SAYS SHE MET ORCEL TO DISCUSS THE BANK'S STRATEGY * THE BANK WAS FULLY CONFIDENT THAT SANTANDER AND UBS WERE NOT COMPETITORS

* OFFER LETTER TO ORCEL STATED THAT ANY PAYMENTS HE WOULD RECEIVE FROM UBS SHOULD HELP REDUCE TOTAL COMPENSATION

