Odisha dispatches 919 tankers of liquid oxygen to 14 states, UTs in last 27 days

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha has escorted 919 tankers and containers containing 16,809 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to 14 deficit states and union territories in the last 27 days. "In last 27 days, 919 tankers carrying about 16809 MT of medical oxygen have been dispatched under Odisha Police supervision and escort from Odisha to 14 deficit States/ UTs," the Odisha Police said.

According to the state police, as many as 83 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 1335.942 metric tonnes, 248 from Dhenkanal with 3964.23 metric tonnes, 232 from Jajpur with 4717.877 metric tonnes and 356 from Rourkela with 6788.994 metric tonnes in the last 27 days. "A total of 282 tankers of medical oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 236 tankers to Telangana," it said.

Moreover, as many as 131 tankers of oxygen have been sent to Haryana, 61 to Madhya Pradesh, 52 to Uttar Pradesh, 22 to Delhi, 3 to Bihar so far. "Odisha Police has formed a dedicated corridor and is committed to ensure prompt and unhindered transportation through round the clock monitoring, so as to serve thousands of patients without any delay," the police said. (ANI)

