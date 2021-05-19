Left Menu

Ensure retailers of COVID-19 drugs distributors display their stocks, prices: Delhi LG

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Wednesday asked for ensuring that distributors and retailers of drugs and equipment related to COVID-19 are made to mandatorily display their stocks and prices, according to the sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:15 IST
Ensure retailers of COVID-19 drugs distributors display their stocks, prices: Delhi LG
Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Wednesday asked for ensuring that distributors and retailers of drugs and equipment related to COVID-19 are made to mandatorily display their stocks and prices, according to the sources. Baijal reviewed the management of the COVID-19 situation in the national Capital, along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioners, and senior officers of the Delhi Police.

While expressing satisfaction at the improvement in the overall situation, the LG stressed that the guard cannot be lowered and the measures and preparedness to deal with any eventuality should be fully undertaken. He also suggested that immediate steps should be undertaken to ensure the availability of drugs related to black fungus and the newly launched D- 2G for people in genuine and medically prescribed need, sources said.

The LG also instructed that monitorable and compressed timelines for setting up of Oxygen Plants in hospitals and other related infrastructure be put in place immediately. He stressed that testing, especially RT-PCR should not go down, since owing to the lockdown rapid antigen test had naturally gone down, sources said. Delhi continued to see a drop in COVID-19 cases with the city seeing 4,482 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government's health bulletin informed on Tuesday.

The recovery rate has improved to 94.79 per cent, which is the highest since April 8. The fatality rate stands at 1.5 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We're closely analysing Pro League games of other teams, says Sumit

Their remaining FIH Pro League away matches postponed due to the coronavirus-enforced travel ban, Indian hockey team midfielder Sumit on Wednesday said they have been closely analysing the games of other sides ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.Af...

Brazil police investigate potential crimes related to wood exports

Brazilian federal police launched on Wednesday investigations into potential corruption and smuggling crimes related to wood exports, according to a statement, mentioning that the Ministry of the Environment is a target....

Quake rattles Nepal, dozens of houses flattened; injuries reported

A 5.8-magnitute earthquake struck Nepals western Lamjung district on Wednesday, injuring at least six persons and damaging dozens of houses, officials said.The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 542 AM 0527 IST, was located at Marshy...

PM holds review meeting in Ahmedabad; takes stock of rescue ops, damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting in Ahmedabad to assess the situation and damage caused by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was present in the high-level meeting along with the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021