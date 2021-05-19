Left Menu

Spain high court issues war crime case summons against Polisario Front leader Ghali

Spain's high court on Wednesday summonsed Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali to appear on June 1 for charges to be issued in a war crimes case against him, a court document seen by Reuters said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:20 IST
Spain high court issues war crime case summons against Polisario Front leader Ghali
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's high court on Wednesday summonsed Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali to appear on June 1 for charges to be issued in a war crimes case against him, a court document seen by Reuters said. The summons is the first step toward a potential trial.

Ghali, who is currently in hospital in northern Spain, declined to sign the summons, saying he had to refer to the Algerian embassy first, the document said. Ghali and other leaders of the Western Sahara rebel group are accused by human rights groups and Western Sahara individuals of genocide, murder, terrorism, torture, and disappearances, the document said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We're closely analysing Pro League games of other teams, says Sumit

Their remaining FIH Pro League away matches postponed due to the coronavirus-enforced travel ban, Indian hockey team midfielder Sumit on Wednesday said they have been closely analysing the games of other sides ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.Af...

Brazil police investigate potential crimes related to wood exports

Brazilian federal police launched on Wednesday investigations into potential corruption and smuggling crimes related to wood exports, according to a statement, mentioning that the Ministry of the Environment is a target....

Quake rattles Nepal, dozens of houses flattened; injuries reported

A 5.8-magnitute earthquake struck Nepals western Lamjung district on Wednesday, injuring at least six persons and damaging dozens of houses, officials said.The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 542 AM 0527 IST, was located at Marshy...

PM holds review meeting in Ahmedabad; takes stock of rescue ops, damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting in Ahmedabad to assess the situation and damage caused by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was present in the high-level meeting along with the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021