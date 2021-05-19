Spain high court issues war crime case summons against Polisario Front leader Ghali
Spain's high court on Wednesday summonsed Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali to appear on June 1 for charges to be issued in a war crimes case against him, a court document seen by Reuters said. The summons is the first step toward a potential trial.
Ghali, who is currently in hospital in northern Spain, declined to sign the summons, saying he had to refer to the Algerian embassy first, the document said. Ghali and other leaders of the Western Sahara rebel group are accused by human rights groups and Western Sahara individuals of genocide, murder, terrorism, torture, and disappearances, the document said.
