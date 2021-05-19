Left Menu

CNH Industrial introduces COVID-relief measures for employees, their kins

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:26 IST
CNH Industrial introduces COVID-relief measures for employees, their kins

Capital goods major CNH Industrial on Wednesday said it has introduced a slew of measures in India, including insurance for all its employees and their immediate families for COVID-19 infection, to provide relief from the pandemic.

The company is also providing financial support of Rs 50,000 to all those employees, who have tested positive or are home quarantined, besides a home care coverage of Rs 20,000 for all employees and their families per instance, CNH Industrial India said in a statement.

In order to track all infected employees and arrange all the required assistance such as coordinating with hospitals, arranging for beds -- both ICU and general, and procuring medicine and oxygen, a dedicated task force has also been set up, it added.

A dedicated 24x7 medical consultation helpline number for employees has also been set up through a tie-up with Apollo Hospitals, CNH Industrial India said adding, it has also worked with their global counterparts in China and Italy to proactively source oxygen concentrators to manage the current oxygen crunch in India.

As part of its initiatives under CSR to provide relief against COVID-19, the company said it has provided one lakh surgical masks and 50,000 bottles (100ml) of hand sanitisers to district administrations of Greater Noida, Pune, Pithampur and Gurgaon.

These are meant to be further given to hospitals, frontline health workers based on urgencies and priorities mapped by government, it said adding testing Kits were also donated to augment healthcare capacities of hospitals as well as frontline health care workers and first responders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We're closely analysing Pro League games of other teams, says Sumit

Their remaining FIH Pro League away matches postponed due to the coronavirus-enforced travel ban, Indian hockey team midfielder Sumit on Wednesday said they have been closely analysing the games of other sides ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.Af...

Brazil police investigate potential crimes related to wood exports

Brazilian federal police launched on Wednesday investigations into potential corruption and smuggling crimes related to wood exports, according to a statement, mentioning that the Ministry of the Environment is a target....

Quake rattles Nepal, dozens of houses flattened; injuries reported

A 5.8-magnitute earthquake struck Nepals western Lamjung district on Wednesday, injuring at least six persons and damaging dozens of houses, officials said.The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 542 AM 0527 IST, was located at Marshy...

PM holds review meeting in Ahmedabad; takes stock of rescue ops, damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting in Ahmedabad to assess the situation and damage caused by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was present in the high-level meeting along with the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021