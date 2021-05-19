CNH Industrial introduces COVID-relief measures for employees, their kins

Capital goods major CNH Industrial on Wednesday said it has introduced a slew of measures in India, including insurance for all its employees and their immediate families for COVID-19 infection, to provide relief from the pandemic.

The company is also providing financial support of Rs 50,000 to all those employees, who have tested positive or are home quarantined, besides a home care coverage of Rs 20,000 for all employees and their families per instance, CNH Industrial India said in a statement.

In order to track all infected employees and arrange all the required assistance such as coordinating with hospitals, arranging for beds -- both ICU and general, and procuring medicine and oxygen, a dedicated task force has also been set up, it added.

A dedicated 24x7 medical consultation helpline number for employees has also been set up through a tie-up with Apollo Hospitals, CNH Industrial India said adding, it has also worked with their global counterparts in China and Italy to proactively source oxygen concentrators to manage the current oxygen crunch in India.

As part of its initiatives under CSR to provide relief against COVID-19, the company said it has provided one lakh surgical masks and 50,000 bottles (100ml) of hand sanitisers to district administrations of Greater Noida, Pune, Pithampur and Gurgaon.

These are meant to be further given to hospitals, frontline health workers based on urgencies and priorities mapped by government, it said adding testing Kits were also donated to augment healthcare capacities of hospitals as well as frontline health care workers and first responders.

