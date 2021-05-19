Mining should resume immediately as Goa's plight compounded by destruction by Tauktae: GMPF

Goa Mining People’s Front, an umbrella body of mining dependents, on Wednesday said it has appealed to the Supreme Court for immediate resumption of mining in Goa in the wake of plight of the state being further compounded by the destruction caused by the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae.

Mining in Goa came to a standstill in March 2018 when the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

''Gram panchayats of Goa under the aegis Goa Mining People’s Front (GMPF) have appealed to the Supreme Court for immediate resumption of mining in Goa as the state is witnessing a grave situation and extra ordinary circumstances,'' the umbrella body of mining dependents said in a statement.

The recent cyclone has created destruction and huge loss to the people of Goa, Surya Naik Sarpanch, Rivona Panchayat, South Goa said.

''We see immediate resumption of mining is very important to get lives back to track,'' he said. Stating that the second wave of COVID-19 has further worsened the sufferings of the Goans, GMPF President Puti Gaonkar said the people of state especially from the mining belt have broken down completely and are finding difficult to meet their basic needs such as food and medicines. ''The people from the villages are at present living with limited resources, borrowings, spot jobs, gold loan at the very least. Hence in the interest of communities an interim direction of immediate resumption of mining in the state of Goa will provide relief to the people of the state,'' he added.

