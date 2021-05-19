Left Menu

Maha seems not serious to protect doctors against attacks: HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:41 IST
Maha seems not serious to protect doctors against attacks: HC

The Maharashtra government doesn't seem ''serious'' about protecting its doctors against attacks by kin of patients, the Bombay High Court said on Wednesday.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was referring to an affidavit filed by the deputy secretary of the state Health department following the orders passed by the high court on May 13.

In its order, the bench had directed the state government to inform the HC of the number of FIRs registered in cases of assault on doctors and hospital staff and the steps taken to protect them among other things.

The affidavit submitted before the HC, however, merely made generic submissions and annexed the provisions of the Maharashtra Medicare Service, Persons and Medicare Institutions (Prevention of violence and damage or loss of property) Act, 2010.

It submitted that a total of 436 cases had been registered across the state but failed to give timelines or details of such cases.

The bench said the affidavit did not address any of the queries put forth by the high court in its earlier order.

''This is so shocking, the one-page affidavit that has been filed. From the next time, we are not going to accept affidavits unless vetted by the government pleader.

''The only word we can use is pathetic. This is absolutely callous. The state is not at all serious about protecting its doctors. Yet, the public expects doctors to give their all,'' the bench said.

The bench directed the deputy secretary, the state health department, to file an additional affidavit by the next week.

It said that such affidavit must also include the state's response to the various suggestions submitted by the petitioners last week on curbing such incidents and protecting doctors and medical staff.

The HC was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Dr. Rajeev Joshi seeking judicial intervention to curb violence against healthcare professionals.

As per the PIL, Maharashtra witnesses the maximum number of such incidents of violence.

Dr. Joshi also claimed in his plea that the Maharashtra government had failed to implement the existing legal provisions, including the 2010 Act, to curb attacks on doctors.

The high court will hear the matter further on May 27.

PTI AYA NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha Cong chief warns of agitation over fertiliser price hike

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday warned of an agitation if the Union government did not withdraw the hike in fertiliser prices.Anti-farmer policies of the Centre will make it difficult to do farming in future, Patole said...

We're closely analysing Pro League games of other teams, says Sumit

Their remaining FIH Pro League away matches postponed due to the coronavirus-enforced travel ban, Indian hockey team midfielder Sumit on Wednesday said they have been closely analysing the games of other sides ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.Af...

Brazil police investigate potential crimes related to wood exports

Brazilian federal police launched on Wednesday investigations into potential corruption and smuggling crimes related to wood exports, according to a statement, mentioning that the Ministry of the Environment is a target....

Quake rattles Nepal, dozens of houses flattened; injuries reported

A 5.8-magnitute earthquake struck Nepals western Lamjung district on Wednesday, injuring at least six persons and damaging dozens of houses, officials said.The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 542 AM 0527 IST, was located at Marshy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021