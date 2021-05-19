Spanish court suspends hearing of Orcel claim against Santander

Spanish court suspends hearing of Orcel claim against SantanderReuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:53 IST
A judge suspended a hearing on Wednesday in a high-profile dispute between Santander and Italian banker Andrea Orcel over a withdrawn offer to make him chief executive of the Spanish bank more than two years ago.
The suspension followed a request from Orcel's lawyer to allow executives from Swiss bank UBS, where he was previously the top investment banker, to testify in the row over how much compensation he is claiming from Santander.
