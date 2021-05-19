Delhi court denies bail to man arrested for blackmarketing huge quantities of oxygen concentrators

Left Menu

A huge quantity of oxygen concentrators were recovered and as per allegations and investigation, the same were sold on the exorbitant prices. Further, the court said the illegal hoarding and blackmarketing of the life saving drugs and medical equipment are affecting the public at large.Keeping in view of the totality of the facts and circumstances and seriousness and gravity of offences, no ground for regular bail to the accused is made out, at this stage, the court said in its May 17 order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:10 IST
A Delhi Court has refused to grant bail to a man arrested for allegedly hoarding and black­marketing huge quantities of life-saving oxygen concentrators, saying that such acts are affecting the public at large during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar rejected the bail plea of Anil Jain from whom the Delhi Police seized 500 oxygen cylinders concentrators.

The judge noted that “the allegations against the accused are serious in nature. A huge quantity of oxygen concentrators were recovered and as per allegations and investigation, the same were sold on the exorbitant prices.” Further, the court said the illegal hoarding and black­marketing of the life saving drugs and medical equipment are affecting the public at large.

“Keeping in view of the totality of the facts and circumstances and seriousness and gravity of offences, no ground for­ regular bail to the accused is made out, at this stage,” the court said in its May 17 order. During the course of proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor VK Negi sought dismissal of bail on the ground that 500 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Jain's possession and allegations against the accused were serious in nature. According to the prosecution, Jain used various WhatsApp groups and voice messages for purchase of life saving medical equipment and sold them through two to three middlemen. However, the counsel for the accused told the court that his client has been falsely implicated in the case and was merely making Rs 3,000 profit on the equipment. The Police had filed an FIR against Jain under sections 420 (cheating), 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections under Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. Meanwhile, another district court granted bail to a man arrested for possessing two vials of Tocilizumab injection and trying to sell them beyond the market retail price.

