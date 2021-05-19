Left Menu

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court defers order on framing of charges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:12 IST
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court defers order on framing of charges

A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned for a month the order on framing of charges against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel here.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel deferred the pronouncement of order in view of the coronavirus pandemic for June 16.

The court had on April 12 reserved the order after hearing arguments from the counsel appearing for Delhi Police as well as Tharoor.

During the arguments, while police had sought framing of various charges, including 306 (abetment of suicide), Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pahwa sought Tharoor's discharge in the case, saying there was no evidence against him to prove the offence punishable under either section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) or 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor was charged under sections 498A and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by Delhi police, but was not arrested in the case.

He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

How two Sainik Farms RWAs charging entry fees from vehicles entering colony: HC asks police, SDMC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the police and South Delhi Municipal Corporation how two Resident Welfare Associations RWAs of Sainik Farms here were charging entry fees from commercial vehicles as well as ambulances without permiss...

Palestinian leader accuses Israel of war crimes

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Israel is carrying out organised state terrorism and war crimes in Gaza that are punishable under international law.In a televised address Wednesday, he said the Palestinians will not hesitate to pur...

70 pc of organisations to shift focus from big to small and wide data by 2025: Gartner

Nearly 70 per cent of organisations will shift their focus from big to small and wide data by 2025, providing more context for analytics and making artificial intelligence AI less data hungry, according to Gartner Inc. Disruptions such as t...

IOC net rises to Rs 8,781 cr in Jan-Mar

Indian Oil Corporation IOC, the nations biggest oil firm, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 8,781.30 crore in the March quarter, helped by a surge in refining margins as higher crude prices boosted the inventory ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021