Case against doctor for not wearing mask

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:25 IST
Case against doctor for not wearing mask

Mangaluru, May 19 (PTI): A doctor has been booked under the Epidemic Act based on a complaint that he refused to wear a mask at a supermarket here, police said on Wednesday.

The doctor, identified as B Srinivas Kakkilaya, did not wear a mask on Tuesday while shopping and allegedly refused to do so when asked by the supermarket staff, police sources said.

The video of the heated argument between the staff and the doctor later went viral in the social media.

The doctor allegedly justified his act.

Based on a complaint from Ryan Rosario, a partner of the supermart at Kadri here, a case was registered against the doctor under sections 4, 5 and 9 of Karnataka State Epidemic (prevention) Act 2020, the police said.

