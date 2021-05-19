Brazil police investigate potential crimes related to wood exports

Brazil police investigate potential crimes related to wood exportsReuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:28 IST
Brazilian federal police launched on Wednesday investigations into potential corruption and smuggling crimes related to wood exports, according to a statement, mentioning that the Ministry of the Environment is a target.
