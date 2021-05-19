UK increasingly confident that vaccines work against Indian variant

UK increasingly confident that vaccines work against Indian variantReuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:41 IST
Britain is increasingly confident that vaccines are effective against the coronavirus variant first identified in India, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"We have increasing confidence vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian variant," he told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
