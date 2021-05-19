Catalan separatist parties agreed to renew governing coalition

Two separatist parties in Catalonia agreed to renew their coalition, one of them said on Wednesday, paving the way for a new pro-independence government in the northeastern Spanish region three months after an inconclusive election. Leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya and centre-right Junts finished second and third in February's vote, narrowly won by the Socialist Party, which favours continued union with Spain.

But the Socialists failed to garner support for a coalition, leaving Junts to approve forming a government with Esquerra in an internal party vote on Wednesday supported by 83% of its 6,500 affiliates, Junts said. The pair have led a regional coalition government in Catalonia in recent years.

