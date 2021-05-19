Soccer-Scotland squad for European Championship

Soccer-Scotland squad for European ChampionshipReuters | Edinburgh | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:46 IST
Following is the Scotland squad for the June 11-July 11 European Championship, named by coach Steve Clarke on Wednesday: Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin
Defenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull
Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Kevin Nisbet
