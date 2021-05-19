Left Menu

Russia offers to help demarcate Armenia-Azerbaijan border after incursion row

Moscow has offered to help mediate demarcation negotiations after Armenia accused Azerbaijan of a border incursion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border last week, highlighting the fragility of a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces last year.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:54 IST
Russia offers to help demarcate Armenia-Azerbaijan border after incursion row

Moscow has offered to help mediate demarcation negotiations after Armenia accused Azerbaijan of a border incursion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Armenia accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border last week, highlighting the fragility of a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces last year. Azerbaijan has denied crossing the frontier and said its forces only defended their side. But Armenia said on Friday that Azerbaijan had failed to fulfil a promise to withdraw troops that had crossed the border.

"Russia has offered first of all to provide assistance with the delimitation and demarcation of the border," Lavrov told reporters during a visit to Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan. He added that Moscow had proposed setting up a joint Armenian-Azeri commission, with Russia possibly participating as a consultant or mediator.

Armen Grigoryan, secretary of the Armenian government's security council, said demarcation work could not start until Azeri troops had left Armenian territory, TASS news agency reported. However, Armenia's defence ministry said earlier on Wednesday that talks between the Armenian and Azeri defence officials were underway, the Interfax news agency reported.

"In the absence of a peaceful settlement within a reasonable timeframe - in the event that Azerbaijan's military does not return to its original positions without any preconditions - the Armenian armed forces have the right to resolve the issue by other means, including by force," the ministry said. Moscow helped secure a ceasefire in November after fighting saw Azeri troops drive ethnic Armenians out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, sent peacekeepers to the area last year to help enforce the ceasefire. It has strong ties and a mutual defence pact with Armenia but is also on friendly terms with Azerbaijan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Impressed with Bihar's HIT COVID App, PM seeks details for countrywide use

An innovative Home Isolation Tracking HIT App developed by the Bihar government to keep an eye on the condition of COVID patients recuperating at their residence has drawn special praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Modi came to know a...

How two Sainik Farms RWAs charging entry fees from vehicles entering colony: HC asks police, SDMC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the police and South Delhi Municipal Corporation how two Resident Welfare Associations RWAs of Sainik Farms here were charging entry fees from commercial vehicles as well as ambulances without permiss...

Palestinian leader accuses Israel of war crimes

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Israel is carrying out organised state terrorism and war crimes in Gaza that are punishable under international law.In a televised address Wednesday, he said the Palestinians will not hesitate to pur...

70 pc of organisations to shift focus from big to small and wide data by 2025: Gartner

Nearly 70 per cent of organisations will shift their focus from big to small and wide data by 2025, providing more context for analytics and making artificial intelligence AI less data hungry, according to Gartner Inc. Disruptions such as t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021