Britain will prosper, PM Johnson says when asked about Australia trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain would prosper with new trade deals when asked whether he was preparing to grant tariff-free access for lamb and beef from Australia in a new agreement.

Johnson did not answer directly the question in parliament from the Scottish National Party, but said: "I think there is a massive opportunity for Scotland and for the whole of the UK (with free trade deals)"

