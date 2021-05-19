Britain will prosper, PM Johnson says when asked about Australia trade deal

Britain will prosper, PM Johnson says when asked about Australia trade dealReuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:01 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain would prosper with new trade deals when asked whether he was preparing to grant tariff-free access for lamb and beef from Australia in a new agreement.
Johnson did not answer directly the question in parliament from the Scottish National Party, but said: "I think there is a massive opportunity for Scotland and for the whole of the UK (with free trade deals)"
