Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi govt says third wave from Singapore or other nation, HC says India has own variants

The Delhi High Court Wednesday cautioned the Delhi Government from stretching any further the issue that a third wave of COVID-19 could be coming from Singapore or some other country, saying India already has its own variants of the virus and does not need any other nation for it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:06 IST
COVID-19: Delhi govt says third wave from Singapore or other nation, HC says India has own variants

The Delhi High Court Wednesday cautioned the Delhi Government from stretching any further the issue that a third wave of COVID-19 could be coming from Singapore or some other country, saying India already has its own variants of the virus and does not need any other nation for it. “Let’s be clear, there is no wave from Singapore” and “we don’t need any other country, we have our own variants,” said a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh which interjected when Delhi government's counsel was making submissions that the next wave could be coming from Singapore or some other country. After the remarks by the bench, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, replied “from wherever… the second variant is from India only.” Stressing on the need for vaccination, he also said “Until and unless everyone is safe, none is safe.” The court was hearing the plea over the condition of subordinate judiciary’s judicial officers who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 owing to the nature of duties.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called for cancelling all air services with Singapore with immediate effect, saying a strain of coronavirus found in that country could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. He had said the new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children.

However, the statement drew criticism even as the Singapore government conveyed to the Indian High Commissioner its strong objection.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India.

Earlier in the day, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian High Commissioner conveyed to the Singapore government that the Delhi chief minister has no competence to comment on COVID variants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jindal Stainless Hisar shares gain over 2 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd JSHL on Wednesday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.The stock rose by 2.16 per cent to close at...

Algerian protesters face crunch point as police prepare crackdown

Algerias protest movement, which shook the country by ousting its veteran president in 2019, faces a critical test for its survival on Friday, with police poised to confront any who take to the streets.The movement, known as Hirak, is leade...

Once key to the economy, Bosnia's coal mines face closure

Fourth-generation miner Adis Genga says he and his co-workers would join a general strike at Bosnian coal mines if miners are forced to leave their jobs under unfavorable conditions, knowing their days of staging industrial action are numbe...

Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes killed at least six people across the Gaza Strip and destroyed the home of an extended family early Wednesday. Despite growing international pressure for a cease-fire, the military said it widened its strikes on militant ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021