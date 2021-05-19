Left Menu

NHRC warns Centre of coercive action, issues final reminder on plea over hardship students face in attending online classes

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday warned the Centre of coercive action while issuing the final reminder to the notice served to the Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development, and Secretary, Education, Department of Higher Education, over the hardships, miseries, and sufferings of financially weak students in attending online classes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:07 IST
NHRC warns Centre of coercive action, issues final reminder on plea over hardship students face in attending online classes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday warned the Centre of coercive action while issuing the final reminder to the notice served to the Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development, and Secretary, Education, Department of Higher Education, over the hardships, miseries, and sufferings of financially weak students in attending online classes. The NHRC passed the order acting on a petition filed by noted human rights activist and Supreme Court advocate Radhakanta Tripathy.

Seeking an urgent intervention of the NHRC, Tripathy moved a petition stating the hardships and life-risk run by students walking kilometers out of their homes, trekking water tanks, trees, and hills, to get the internet connection required for the online education during COVID-19 pandemic. "While 'Stay Home and Stay Safe' has been the campaign propagated by both the Centre and states, due to inaccessibility of internet, poor connectivity, and lack of power supply, students, especially in the remote areas and from the vulnerable segment, have to come out of their houses and walk for miles for the bare necessities for their studies," Tripathy said.

"This creates an education deficit and enlarges the gap of privileges among the student communities in the country," Tripathy said. The plea stated that more than one crore students across India have been deprieved of education due to lack of active intervention by the government.

It added while on one hand there is no communication facilities to move out physically, on the other, power supply and digital connectivity remain a mirage for the students in many areas of the country. Citing various instances of the problems faced by students, Tripathy pointed out that thirty eight lakh students in Odisha are deprived of the facility due to non-availability of mobile network in their areas as admitted by the Odisha government.

The NHRC, in its order, further mentioned, "No report is received from the Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development, and Secretary, Education, Department of Higher Education, despite the notice issued. Let a reminder be issued to the authorities concerned to submit report within four weeks failing which the commission shall be constrained to take resort to coercive measures under section 13 of the Protection of Human Right Act (PHRA)." Similarly, in Telangana, students in adivasi areas of Asifabad, Mancherial, and Adilabad, and remote villages of ITDA Utnoor and Eturunagaram tribal regions, suffer the same problem, the petition added.

However, in Jammu and Kashmir, students could not access online classes because of the government restricted network connectivity to 2G instead of 4G, the plea pointed out. "The gap between rich and poor, urban and rural students has been multiplied manifold. Failure, negligence and inaction of the Centre, all state, and UTs governments," he said.

He requested the NHRC to ensure smart mobile phone to each one of financially poor student and to ensure proper electricity supply and network connectivity for online classes during exigencies and post-pandemic period as well, and a digital connectivity throughout the year covering whole of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jindal Stainless Hisar shares gain over 2 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd JSHL on Wednesday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.The stock rose by 2.16 per cent to close at...

Algerian protesters face crunch point as police prepare crackdown

Algerias protest movement, which shook the country by ousting its veteran president in 2019, faces a critical test for its survival on Friday, with police poised to confront any who take to the streets.The movement, known as Hirak, is leade...

Once key to the economy, Bosnia's coal mines face closure

Fourth-generation miner Adis Genga says he and his co-workers would join a general strike at Bosnian coal mines if miners are forced to leave their jobs under unfavorable conditions, knowing their days of staging industrial action are numbe...

Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes killed at least six people across the Gaza Strip and destroyed the home of an extended family early Wednesday. Despite growing international pressure for a cease-fire, the military said it widened its strikes on militant ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021